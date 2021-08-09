Cancel
BravoCon Postponed to 2022 Amid COVID Concerns

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement, the network shared its disappointment about canceling the 2021 convention. In 2020, BravoCon was also canceled, as all live events were shut down during the global pandemic. More from Variety. Erika Jayne's Legal Problems Are Far From Over on 'Real Housewives,' Attorney Says: 'It'll Be Fully Miserable'

