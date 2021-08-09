Who died in Dynasty season 4?

As you prepare for Stargirl season 2 episode 2 on The CW next week, you better prepare to see a new character in Richard Swift. With that in mind, we should turn over to the next question — who exactly is Richard Swift? Odds are, you’re more familiar with him by his other name: The Shade. He is one of the two major Big Bads this season alongside Eclipso, and he could make his presence felt in episode 2 in an unexpected way. We should also note, though, that this isn’t one of those shows that tend to hurry things along — premiere for this to be a slow burn, and the same goes for Cindy’s plan. Rest assured, though, that Courtney is going to find herself mired in trouble soon enough — after all, that is the way of the world with this show.