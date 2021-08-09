Owner of Wichita used appliance store accused of deception, ordered to pay over $32,000

The owner of a used appliance store in Wichita has been ordered to pay over $32,000 in restitution and penalties following allegations of deceptive acts. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Lisette Redinger, doing business as All Things Appliance at 6501 West Irving, advertised used appliances on Craigslist. Two separate customers filed complaints after seeing advertisements and bought appliances that failed to operate as designed.