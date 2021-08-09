CBA turns to former Syracuse great to take charge of girls soccer program
Syracuse, N.Y. -- CBA has named Marcello Vitale new head coach of its girls soccer team. Vitale takes over for Dan Scott who guided the Brothers for the last five seasons. Vitale has more than 30 years of coaching experience at the high school and club level. He worked as CBA’s junior varsity girls coach for the last two seasons and was an assistant on the CBA boys varsity team for several years, including the state championship teams in 1996 and 1997.www.syracuse.com
