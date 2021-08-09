CBA turns to former Syracuse great to take charge of girls soccer program

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The start of some fall high school sports in New York State later this month just became a little more uncertain. As part of its new guidelines for the start of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Education Department said on Thursday that sports that fall in the category of high risk for the spread of Covid -- such as football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading -- should be virtual or cancelled in areas of high transmission unless all the participants are fully vaccinated.