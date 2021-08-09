Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

CBA turns to former Syracuse great to take charge of girls soccer program

By Lindsay Kramer
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. -- CBA has named Marcello Vitale new head coach of its girls soccer team. Vitale takes over for Dan Scott who guided the Brothers for the last five seasons. Vitale has more than 30 years of coaching experience at the high school and club level. He worked as CBA’s junior varsity girls coach for the last two seasons and was an assistant on the CBA boys varsity team for several years, including the state championship teams in 1996 and 1997.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
37K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Cba#Syracuse University#Cba#Brothers#Orange#Su
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
High SchoolPosted by
Syracuse.com

New state guidelines cast shadow on start of New York HS football season

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The start of some fall high school sports in New York State later this month just became a little more uncertain. As part of its new guidelines for the start of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Education Department said on Thursday that sports that fall in the category of high risk for the spread of Covid -- such as football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading -- should be virtual or cancelled in areas of high transmission unless all the participants are fully vaccinated.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Company news: New podcast launched by Syracuse author and coach Kevin Seaman

Kevin Seaman, a Syracuse author and coach, has launched a new podcast called MindCast, which focuses on personal performance. Seaman is the author of five books, including three on systematic approaches to mental performance coaching. He developed MindCast to give individuals free coaching to aid in their personal improvement. MindCast offers simple, yet effective, strategic coaching principles to help individuals better navigate through life and improve personal success. Episodes average 18 minutes in length. The podcast is offered by all major podcast providers including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora and Google Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy