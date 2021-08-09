Pedestrian was lying on road when struck in fatal collision: OPP

Pioneer, CA…The driver of the Chevrolet was eastbound Shakeridge Road, west of Evergreen Way at a high rate of speed, while evading an Amador County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) vehicle, displaying lights and siren as required by the California Vehicle Code. The driver of the Chevrolet allowed the vehicle to leave the roadway along the south roadway edge and entered the soft dirt shoulder. Snyder was driving his Toyota westbound on Shakeridge Road, west of Evergreen Way, approaching the Chevrolet. Snyder observed the Chevrolet re-enter the roadway and proceed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of the Toyota. Snyder veered his Toyota to the left to avoid a head on collision. As the Chevrolet continued out of control, unknown debris flew from the Chevrolet and collided with the Toyota. The Chevrolet subsequently collided into a tree and immediately became engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0