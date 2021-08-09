Cancel
Environment

The heat & humidity persist at home while Fred could form in the Atlantic

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe won’t see much change in our weather for the next several days as above-normal temperatures and high humidity stick around. A tropical storm that would be called Fred could form in the Atlantic or Caribbean and could threaten Florida. Monday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around...

