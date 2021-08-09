The heat & humidity persist at home while Fred could form in the Atlantic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! The big story over the weekend will be Tropical Depression Fred. It is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico tomorrow and could impact us early next week. We are also looking at increasing rain chances as we go into the weekend. Temperatures this morning remain warm with most of us in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. We should see some sunshine this morning and into the afternoon hours. It will heat us up quickly. Plan for temperatures to heat up into the upper 80s by noon. High temperatures today are forecast to climb into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity levels, it could feel like it is in the 100°F-105°F range. Models are not showing a lot of storm coverage today. Plan for a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, plan for a chance to see an isolated shower or storm before 8 PM. Rest of the game should remain mostly dry with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s.