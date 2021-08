Chris Sutton has urged Celtic to get Ryan Christie tied down on new deal after his stunning performance this afternoon in the 6-0 win over hapless Dundee at Celtic Park. Christie is out of contract in January and there was speculation in the media earlier today that the club were now in discussions with the player on a new deal, although not concrete has yet been offered. Christie is certainly loving playing under Ange Postecoglou and if a financial agreement can sorted then there should be no reason at all why he’d not want to remain at the club and play his football in the exciting team that the Australian is building.