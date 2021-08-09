Cancel
Melendez promoted to Omaha

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (Aug. 9, 2021) – Kansas City Royals prospect MJ Melendez has been promoted to Triple-A Omaha, the club announced today. The 22-year-old catcher currently ranks second among all minor league players with 28 home runs this season, spending the first part of the year with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

