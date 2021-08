The thought of going fully offline is, for better or worse, rather unthinkable nowadays. Part of the essence of playing golf in 2021 is being online: So you can snap pictures, take videos, and consult your phone for information about the golf course itself. That’s why your phone running out of battery can be disastrous. Considering the length of a round of golf, it’s not always clear how quickly or easily you’ll be able to power up your phone.