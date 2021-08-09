Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How 'bout them $6.5 billion Cowboys — still, somehow, America's most valuable team

By John Egan
Posted by 
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

America’s Team remains America’s most valuable football team — by well over 100 yards. Forbes reported August 5 that the Dallas Cowboys are worth $6.5 billion, up 14 percent from last year. That $800 million increase came despite the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season. The New England Patriots rank second in the...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 1

CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Houston Texans#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLNew York Post

Stephen Jones admits Cowboys made a costly Dak Prescott mistake

The Cowboys know they made a mistake with Dak Prescott. After suffering a compound fracture on his right ankle in Week 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still locked up a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. The only regret the Cowboys have, according to CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, is that they couldn’t lock up Prescott sooner.
NFLYardbarker

Jimmy Johnson zings Jerry Jones after Cowboys Ring of Honor announcement

Jimmy Johnson zinged Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner finally said he would put the team’s former coach into the Ring of Honor. Johnson’s absence from the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor has been a major ongoing omission given that the 78-year-old rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million for Another Dog Biting Accident: Reports

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being taken to court once again because of a May incident involving his beloved Rottweiler, Ace. Elliott has now been sued for the third time in 14 months because of various dog bite attacks. Along with Ace, the NFL player owns two bulldogs as well. As Elliott gears up for the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, he’s now facing another lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Bizarre Message

Few NFL teams, if any, post the kind of tweet that the Dallas Cowboys did on Wednesday evening. The Cowboys shared a message about star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is set to undergo another MRI on his strained shoulder. The tweet has since gone viral. “It’s not a setback. And...
NFLFanSided

Will these 6 Dallas Cowboys players survive final cuts?

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their first preseason games last Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame game. Afterward, the Cowboys hosted the Los Angeles Rams for a joint practice at their training camp in Oxnard, California over the weekend. After receiving some well-deserved rest,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy