Brown had "numerous catches" during Thursday's practice, looking healthy even as he wore a band over his right knee, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Brown missed the offseason program while rehabbing from January surgeries on both knees. No matter, he was cleared for the start of training camp and seems to be off to a running start, with Jim Wyatt of titans.com supporting the notion that Brown has been highly active early on. New teammate Julio Jones hasn't been quite as busy, but that should come soon enough as he increases his comfort level in a new system.