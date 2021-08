The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the wildest moves of the 2021 offseason signing Tim Tebow as a tight end. How’s that working out so far?. For more than a decade, Tim Tebow has been one of the most polarizing athletes in the country. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the former Heisman-winning, first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, ESPN analyst, and minor league baseball player in the New York Mets organization this offseason in one of the most shocking moves made by any team.