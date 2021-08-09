Reintroducing The Illy Brand You Already Know

The ‘Up’ rapper, posted a bathroom shelfie selfie on Twitter with the caption, “Would you shower at my place?” Before we could get the hell yeah out, we were pleasantly surprised at the drugstore finds she clearly stocks in multiples. Cardi, known to be a minimalist with her beauty routine, has been known to whip up a conditioning mask for her and Kuture straight from the kitchen. So what’s a girl who has a new baby on the way, collabs dropping (what seems like every week) and a glam squad at her beck and call, use daily to maintain? In the photo (see below), there appeared to be multiples in what we all have in our bathroom, including Dove Body Wash (Liquid and Bar form), Vaseline (she’s from the Bronx, so of course), St. Ives Acne Control, Lubriderm Daily Moisture and Dr. Teals for her and Kulture. Although these are products that cardi probably has been using for years. We must point out that a lot of them are from Unilever which they most likely gifted to her. Either way, we are all over it! We can’t get enough of Cardi, music, her live talks with the fans, and her beauty routine. The lesson here, save your money and take these body care product tips from Cardi.