Ask the Weather Guys: Why are some clouds fluffy on top but flat on the bottom?

A meteor shower is caused by falling dust and debris from a comet passing through the solar system. The Perseid Meteor Shower occurs annually and is very popular as it is visible in the Northern Hemisphere in August. It’s active from July 23 to Aug. 22, with the nights of Aug. 11, 12, and 13 being the best to see the shower. Up to 40 meteors per hour should be visible to those in the northern hemisphere that are away from light pollution. For a good view of the meteor shower, find a spot that has a wide, uninterrupted view of the sky. It’s best to look for the shower around midnight, but be patient, as it could take an hour or 2 until anything is visible. Don’t look at your phone, as your eyes need to adapt to the dark to be able to see the shower. If it’s a cloudy night then don’t waste your time looking for the shower, as you won’t see anything. Check the weather in advance to see what the clearest night will be, so you can prepare for watching it. Other meteor showers that are visible this year include the Orionids shower on Oct. 21 and the Leonids shower on Nov. 17.