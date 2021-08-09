Great Britain's First Black Olympic Swimmer Is Hopeful Swimming Caps For Black Hair Will Be Approved For The Next Games
Alice Dearing, the UK’s first Black Olympic swimmer, wants organizers for the next Games to approve swim caps that better accommodate Black hair. Dearing is one of four Black people who set up the Black Swim Association in the UK, which aims to make swimming more accessible for ethnic minorities, and told the BBC in 2019 that she understands why Black swimmers would quit over their hair.www.buzzfeednews.com
