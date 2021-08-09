Great Britain's First Black Olympic Swimmer Is Hopeful Swimming Caps For Black Hair Will Be Approved For The Next Games

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics athletics is well underway.It has been a challenging meet for Great Britain with injury putting paid to two of the top medal hopes. Dina Asher-Smith was among the favourites in the 100m and 200m but an injury saw her bow out before Katarina Johnson-Thompson suffered a similar fate in the heptathlon.In all there are 48 medal events in athletics, including a mixed relay event for the first time at an Olympics - two men and two women will compete for each nation in a 4x400m mixed relay. Here’s the full athletics schedule for Tokyo 2020...