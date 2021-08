You survived the Atlantic. This is why it does not frighten the Bidassoa on its way north either. At first glance, the river on the border between Spain and France, which is only fifty meters wide, makes it seem easy to cross. But its currents are treacherous, especially for migrants, exhausted by their long journey and who sometimes cannot swim at all. Nonetheless, more and more of them are trying to swim to the French coast near the Spanish border town of Irun. A Guinean drowned in early August and an Ivorian migrant in May. They landed in the Canary Islands and headed for northern Spain. Basque aid workers are already talking about a “humanitarian drama”.