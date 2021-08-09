Cancel
Body of missing hiker Matt Thoke located over the weekend

By Stephen Hawkins
KMPH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (FOX26) — The body of a hiker missing for nearly 3 weeks was located over the weekend. Matt Thoke was last seen leaving the High Sierra Trail in Sequoia National Park around 1:00 p.m. on July 21st. Thoke split from his group and...

#Sequoia
Public Safety
Hiking
