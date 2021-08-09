Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Stephen Lang Says the ‘Avatar 5’ Script Made Him Cry

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Mix 103.9
Mix 103.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Avatar sequels have pushed back so many times we’ve started to wonder if perhaps they were the true unobtanium all along. But no! They are coming. Eventually. Writer/director James Cameron has been working on four (yes, four) Avatar sequels for years and years, through technological developments and Covid-related delays.

wsrkfm.com

Comments / 0

Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Oneonta, NY
459
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsrkfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Joel David Moore
Person
Stephen Lang
Person
Edie Falco
Person
James Cameron
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

Dev Patel Says The Failure Of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Has Made Him Gunshy Of Blockbusters

Actor Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Chappie“) has been getting a lot of attention after his Oscar-nomination for the drama “Lion,” and he’s returning to theaters with David Lowery‘s much-buzzed-about R-rated fantasy film “The Green Knight.” You might be shocked to learn that Dev Patel has been purposefully avoiding tentpole films despite the actor’s growing fanbase, as he revealed during a chat with The New York Times. This has led to the actor frustrating his agents by turning down multiple major blockbusters.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Stephen Lang On Walking the Razor’s Edge Between Villainy and Heroism

Returning to the role that made him a household name amongst horror fans in 2016, Stephen Lang‘s appearance in DON’T BREATHE 2 caused an immediate internet firestorm when fans and critics got their first look at the film via its trailer. Written/directed by Rodo Sayagues (taking over the reins from Fede Álvarez, who still serves as a co-writer and producer alongside Sam Raimi) the sequel is set in the years following the first film’s deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Lang) lives in quiet solace with a young charge (Madelyn Grace) until his sins catch up to him. By recasting Don’t Breathe‘s primary antagonist as this film’s protagonist, Sayagues and Álvarez plumb the depths of the man behind the monster, and ask whether a heroic deed can even begin to make up for the cruelties of the past. We caught up with the gregarious, erudite Lang to discuss working with his adolescent costar, love of dogs, and what he makes of the initial, knee-jerk reaction to his character’s latest chapter.
MoviesGeekTyrant

New "Dark AF" Red-Band Trailer for Stephen Lang's DON'T BREATHE 2

Stephen Lang is back as Norman Nordstrom, a.k.a. The Blind Man in the upcoming film Don’t Breathe 2, and he’s going to be brutally killing some people who have stupidly walked into his territory to take a little girl away from him, who he’s been raising and he’s also been teaching her survival skills.
MoviesComicBook

Avatar 2 Star Says Sequels Will Have Fans "Enchanted and Fascinated"

One of the biggest surprises for James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels, besides the length of time it has taken for them to get made, is that actor Stephen Lang is set to return to the cast. As fans may recall, Lang took on the part of Colonel Miles Quaritch in the first film but was one of the few to not make it out of the movie alive, making his involvement in the follow-ups an unexpected turn of events. Speaking in a new interview Lang confirmed that his time on set is done for both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 while also hyping up the experience for those that are waiting.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Avatar Star Stephen Lang Assures Fans Its Sequels Will Be Worth The Wait

While some fans may have lost hope for Avatar’s sequels given the extended wait between the first film and its planned quarter of sequel, one of the film’s stars believes that it will be well worth the wait. Stephen Lang who portrayed Colonel Miles Quaritch in the 2009 sci-fi film...
Moviesstarsinsider.com

Movies that led actors to quit the film industry

Daniel Day-Lewis has always been meticulously selective about which projects he takes on, and when he chooses one, he gives it everything. He's one of the best method actors out there, but sadly he's now retired. His last film was 'Phantom Thread' in 2017. Connery confirmed his retirement when receiving...
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Don't Breathe 2' Review: Stephen Lang Returns as a Blind Avenger Confronting a Posse of Home Intruders

“Don’t Breathe 2,” in which Stephen Lang once again portrays a furious blind Gulf War veteran who fends off a handful of intruders in brutal makeshift ways, is a worthy enough sequel to “Don’t Breathe” — and yes, that’s about half a compliment. The original, released in 2016, was a jacked-up home invasion thriller with horror elements, but as staged (with a classically angled cleverness) by the director Fede Alvarez, it stayed tethered to a certain nuts-and-bolts, drive-in-movie-from-the-past reality. The script was bare bones, but critics liked it in much the same way that they’d liked “The Bourne Identity” — for its analog “values,” which in this case came off as the values of a thriller made with garish ingenuity for the Times Square crowd in 1982. It was the kind of canny exploitation picture that had fed Quentin Tarantino’s youthful dreams, the kind he drew upon when he imagined the climax of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And Lang had a real aura, portraying a wrathful avenger with a streak of genuine evil, which in this pulp setting counted as “moral ambiguity.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Latest Avatar Sequel Update Makes The James Cameron Movies Feel So Real

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Avatar is, once again, the highest grossing movie of all-time. The sequels to the movie have been highly anticipated, and expected for over a decade. For all that time James Cameron had promised fans that we would get more Avatar. And yet, the writing of the projects took so long that a lot of people likely assumed they would never happen. Two more movies eventually became four more movies, they continued to move forward, and then production on the next two films actually got underway. Now Avatar villain Stephen Lang who we understand will be a big part of all the movies, has actually finished filming the next two films.
MoviesCollider

Stephen Lang on ‘Don’t Breathe 2,’ the ‘Avatar’ Sequels, and Why He Tends to Stay in Character on Set

With director and co-writer Rodo Sayagues and co-writer Fede Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe 2 opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke about Stephen Lang about making the sequel to the huge hit from 2016. If you’re not aware, the first Don’t Breathe was made for around $10 million, and it went on to gross an impressive $157 million at the worldwide box office. In the sequel, which takes place several years after the first film ended, Norman Nordstrom (Lang) is living a quiet life with a new daughter figure (Madelyn Grace) when his past sins catch up to him. As you can imagine, you’re going to get plenty of action-horror sequences that feature brutal and bloody violence. Don’t Breathe 2 was produced by Sayagues, Álvarez, Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Film caps 8-13-21

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB. “Batman (1989)” (PG-13) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker.. With Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger. Written by Sam Hamm and Warren Skaaren based on the characters by Bob Kane. Directed by Tim Burton. (2:15) Capitol 12.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Thor: The Dark World’ Director on Marvel Movie Backlash: “I Lost the Will to Live as a Director”

As part of a deep-dive interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his career and the making the new The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, Emmy-winning director Alan Taylor got candid about the toughest period during his decades of filmmaking: Directing two major franchise pictures, Thor: The Dark World and Terminator: Genisys, back to back. After helming dozens of acclaimed episodes of prestige TV shows ranging from Mad Men to The Sopranos to Game of Thrones, Marvel offered Taylor the 2013 Thor sequel. The film was subtitled The Dark World, which hinted at the film’s original tonal intention — something darker...
MoviesIGN

Aquaman 2 Star Says the Sequel Script is Better Than the First One

The Aquaman sequel, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has recently started filming. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the movie’s star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II teased the story of Aquaman 2. He said, “I think the script is better than it was in the first one. It gives the...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ TV Series Will ‘Probably’ Debut in 2023

Noah Hawley’s “Alien” TV series will “probably” debut in 2023, says FX chief John Landgraf. Speaking during the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday, Landgraf said the series, based on the world created by Ridley Scott and later James Cameron, is very expansive to make. “It’s a beast,” he said. “I have optimism it will roll out in 2023…. It probably will roll out in 2023.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Breaks The Silence On Wolverine Return Rumors

Long before Logan was released, Hugh Jackman repeatedly insisted that it would be his last time growing out the mutton chops and strapping on the claws to play Wolverine. Of course, that hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds on a regular basis ever since that he was poised for a return anyway, with Disney’s purchase of Fox the catalyst.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The New Hollywood A-List, From Anya Taylor-Joy to Rege-Jean Page

Survey the industry’s top star-makers and they’ll all tell you a version of the same thing: Hollywood stardom isn’t what it used to be. Sure, a fresh-faced actor can still burst onto the scene, captivating industry insiders and audiences alike (as Timothée Chalamet did with Call Me by Your Name a few years back). But agents, managers and studio executives say it has become harder and harder for those actors to take hold of the cultural zeitgeist the way a Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lawrence once did. “The idea of the movie star has died,” says one top agency talent...
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Vowed Never to Give His Mom Money After She Yelled at Him for Writing Scripts

Quentin Tarantino revealed on Brian Koppelman’s “The Moment” podcast (via Insider) that his mother once berated him for writing screenplays in school instead of doing actual schoolwork. The director said his teachers viewed his screenwriting in class as “a defiant act of rebellion,” so they contacted his mom, who scolded him because she had “a hard time” with his “scholastic non-ability.” “She was bitching at me about that and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing?...

Comments / 0

Community Policy