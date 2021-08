HOUSTON, Texas – When Samuel Gonzalez was born on March 25, 2021 weighing in at less than a pound at 26 weeks, parents Susana and Adalberto didn’t know what to think. Baby Samuel was delivered early due to a placental issue. He wasn’t getting enough nutrition and his heart rate began to drop, leading to the decision by the delivery team to enact a C-section. Although it was only 2016 that the hospital started keeping records on newborn weights, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital believes his is the smallest baby they have ever delivered.