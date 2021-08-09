Cancel
Nassau County Restaurant Owner Sentenced For Role In Extortion Scheme

By Nicole Valinote
William Mendez Photo Credit: Nassau County DA

A Long Island restaurant and bar owner has been sentenced for his involvement in soliciting more than $150,000 bribes from local restaurant owners.

William Mendez, age 50, of Elmont, was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 9 to one-and-a-third to four years in prison, according to Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith.

Smith said Mendez pleaded guilty on March 15 to the following charges:

  • Two counts of second-degree bribe receiving
  • Two counts of second-degree grand larceny by means of extortion
  • Fourth-degree conspiracy
  • Two counts of second-degree tampering with public records
  • Fifth-degree conspiracy

His co-defendant, former Hempstead Village Trustee Perry Pettus, pleaded guilty for his role in the case and was sentenced to two-and-a-third to seven years in prison in January of 2020.

Smith said between February and May of 2018, Pettus used his position to solicit more than $50,000 in bribes from Hempstead restauranteurs, threatening to jeopardize their business, cabaret, and liquor licenses, which would force them out of business. The DA's Office said Mendez was his accomplice and would collect the payments and deliver them to Pettus.

From June of 2017 to September of 2018, Pettus used Mendez as an intermediary to target Hispanic-owned businesses as part of the scheme, soliciting more than $50,000, according to the DA's Office.

“William Mendez victimized countless Hispanic-owned restaurants in Hempstead, intimidating and harassing owners into paying bribes by threatening to strip them of essential cabaret and liquor licenses, and issuing summonses that could force them out of business,” Smith said. “Today’s sentence holds Mendez accountable for his corrupt actions and begins to make these small-businesses whole after the financial strain they suffered as a result of Mendez’s extortion.”

Smith also said Pettus used his position to fix tickets for an employee of Mendez from May to June of 2018, allegedly calling then-Lieutenant Paul Johnson of the Hempstead Police Department.

In April of 2018, Pettus also asked Hempstead Police Sergeant Joseph Savino to fix tickets for Mendez. Savino is accused of disposing of two parking tickets issued to Mendez, the DA's Office said.

Smith said Pettus also allegedly accepted a bribe from Hempstead Police Lt. Richard Holland in May of 2018, and then voted to promote Holland to deputy chief of the police department.

The cases against Savino, Holland, and Johnson are pending, the DA's Office added.

