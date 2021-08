RICHMOND — The second of the Washington Football Team’s four practices at its facility in the capital of the Commonwealth was full of new looks. The team experimented with new players at new positions, Tanya Snyder made her first public appearance as co-CEO, and first-round pick Jamin Davis spoke on why he’s impressed at the challenging Mike linebacker spot so far. Even the relative elder statesmen, second-year edge rusher Chase Young, noted the new additions as he explained his approach to helping rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi, who has received the lion’s share of first-team reps.