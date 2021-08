Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta. The 36-year-old played a key role in Washington's comeback effort, knocking an RBI single in the seventh inning and an RBI double in the ninth. Zimmerman was left aboard after the latter when Josh Bell grounded out to end the game. Sunday was Zimmerman's first three-hit game since May 22. He's seen less than a platoon role, essentially serving as Bell's backup most of the time lately. Zimmerman has a mediocre .245 batting average with a .760 OPS, 11 home runs, 37 RBI, 21 runs scored and 11 doubles through 203 plate appearances.