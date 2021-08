The Colorado Rockies are investigating after a fan reportedly yelled a racial slur at Miami Marlins player Lewis Brinson during a game. At ​​Denver's Coors Field on Sunday, a fan could be heard yelling the N-word at Brinson, who is Black, during the top of the ninth inning when he was at bat, The New York Times and The New York Post report. The Rockies said the person who yelled the racial slur wasn't identified before the end of the game and that the team is "still investigating this incident."