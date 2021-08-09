Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Pop-up vaccine clinic returns to San Antonio Zoo; vaccine recipients receive free admission to Dragon Forest

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Apparently a little medieval magic was incentive enough to get dozens of San Antonians to get a COVID-19 vaccine last month at the San Antonio Zoo. During a four-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the zoo in late July, an average of 56 residents a day rolled up their sleeves to get a vaccine, making it one of the most successful pop-up vaccination clinics in the area, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials said.

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
San Antonio, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio Zoo#The Zoo#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Dragon Forest#San Antonians#Renaissance#Metro Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Moderate Dems demand quick passage of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moderate House Democrats say they would sink a crucial fiscal blueprint outlining $3.5 trillion in social and environment spending unless a separate infrastructure bill is approved first, a new complication for the divided party’s drive to enact President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. The centrists’ threat directly defies...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Posted by
NBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new evection moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of property owners...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy