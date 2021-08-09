Pop-up vaccine clinic returns to San Antonio Zoo; vaccine recipients receive free admission to Dragon Forest

SAN ANTONIO – Apparently a little medieval magic was incentive enough to get dozens of San Antonians to get a COVID-19 vaccine last month at the San Antonio Zoo. During a four-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the zoo in late July, an average of 56 residents a day rolled up their sleeves to get a vaccine, making it one of the most successful pop-up vaccination clinics in the area, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials said.