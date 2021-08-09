Cancel
Oransi and Aviemore Sign Definitive Merger Agreement Creating Unparalleled American Air Purification Manufacturing Company

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Oransi, a leading air purification company known for its efficient, intuitive and reliable products, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Motion Control Technology company, Aviemore. The veteran-owned air purification company will utilize Aviemore’s unique proprietary technologies to create best-in-class air purifiers at its new manufacturing facility in Radford, Virginia, where the company is creating more than 100 new jobs.

