Thanks to their The Umbrella Academy co-star Elliot Page, it looks like we may have been right about Justin Min's Instagram Stories post from last week. Wearing what appears to be a Sparrow Academy robe, Min posted a selfie with the words "One More Month" repeated over and over again, which we interpreted to mean that a filming wrap was soon on the way (maybe with a teaser on that official last day?). Well, we're getting the feeling we're right because Page took to IG Stories earlier today to share that he was "getting close to finishing" filming on Season 3 (along with a sweet message about how much he's going to miss filmmaker Sam Hachey and assistant director/ set dec. & events professional Hashtag Kyle).