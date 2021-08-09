Cancel
Public Health

US Military to Mandate COVID Vaccines by Mid-September

Voice of America
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. military will start requiring service members to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of September, anticipating full regulatory approval of a vaccine by then. In a memo to service members, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he would seek President Joe Biden’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September or as soon as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives final approval to the Pfizer vaccine, "whichever comes first.”

