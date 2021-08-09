Cancel
Moffat County, CO

Balloons fly high on last day of Moffat County balloon festival

By Eliza Noe
Craig Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was still dark outside when pilots and crews arrived at Loudy-Simpson Park on Sunday to see the final flights on the last day of the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival. After balloon meister Barbi Hann released the small helium pilot balloon (“pi-ball,” according to the pilots) to see where the winds were blowing, crews scattered to their respective trailers to unpack baskets, envelopes (the colorful part of a hot air balloon) and burners. 14 balloons were launched on Sunday by pilots from across the West. Home states included Idaho, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, California and Nevada.

www.craigdailypress.com

