Special Weather Statement issued for Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Putnam County through 345 PM EDT At 330 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ottawa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Leipsic around 340 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH