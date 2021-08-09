Cancel
Rockingham County, NH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 03:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham; Strafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Strafford, Interior Rockingham and Coastal Rockingham Counties. In Maine, Interior York and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM EDT this morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous heat and humidity is expected to continue into Thursday and Friday. In addition to heat index values between 95 and 105, low temperatures are not likely to fall below 70 degrees during the overnights.

