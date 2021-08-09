Cancel
Cherokee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cherokee County through 300 PM CDT At 230 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pleasant Gap, or near Forney, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Piedmont, Centre, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Pleasant Gap, Tennala, Moshat, Eastern Weiss Lake, Western Weiss Lake, Coloma, Howells Crossroads and Spring Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Spring Garden, AL
Cherokee, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Pittsylvania County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania County through 515 PM EDT At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ringgold, or near Blairs, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ringgold and Keeling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dickinson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dickinson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Dickinson County through 1045 PM CDT At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Carlton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Herington, Hope and Carlton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 08:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County; Northern Lea County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in southeast New Mexico, Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County and Northern Lea County. In southwest Texas, Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. * Through Saturday morning. * Recent rainfall across Southeast New Mexico and Culberson county as well as expected rainfall this afternoon through Saturday morning will create favorable conditions for flash flooding.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Dixie; Levy The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River near Manatee Springs affecting Levy and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River near Manatee Springs. * From Saturday evening until further notice. * At 2:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to 7.3 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, In Dixie County, water floods portion of New Pine Landing along SE 851st street. Lancaster Landing floods. SE 477th Avenue in Yellow Jacket floods at this level. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding continues to expand at New Pine Landing. Most of SE 851st street is flooded and SE 837th street begins to flood. Water spreads out through the woods and approaches SE 311st avenue. Flooding worsens near Yellow Jacket with many areas east of SE 793rd street flooded. In Levy County, Minor flooding affects areas along the Manatee Spring run in the state Park.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110. * WHERE...The Interstate 95 corridor from Wilmington Delaware to Middlesex County NJ and surrounding suburbs. The Lehigh Valley, Berks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania, and most of Northwestern New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 07:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Linn; Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Linn KS County in east central Kansas Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Bates County in west central Missouri Cass County in west central Missouri Western Henry County in west central Missouri * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 549 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Butler, Adrian, Garden City, La Cygne, Archie, Drexel, Linn Valley, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Montrose, Creighton, East Lynne and Parker. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Trego County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Trego County through 500 PM CDT At 424 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ogallah, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wakeeney. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Alleghany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina and southeastern Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia through 130 PM EDT At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stratford, or near Sparta, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sparta Ennice Mouth Of Wilson Whitehead Stratford Twin Oaks and Glade Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Clarion County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VENANGO AND CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Knox, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Clarion, Knox, Emlenton, Strattanville, Limestone, Shippenville, Fryburg, Leeper, and Cranberry Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Indian Creek at Overland Park affecting Jackson and Johnson KS Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Indian Creek at Stateline Rd Leawood affecting Jackson and Johnson KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Indian Creek at Stateline Rd Leawood. * Until this evening. * At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 17.4 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water begins to cover the portion of Lee Boulevard located south of Interstate 435. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Fri Fri 7am 10am 1pm Indian Creek Stateline Rd Leawoo 20.0 20.7 Fri 5am 20.0 18.1 17.4
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County .Abundant moisture will combine with a weak upper level storm system to develop numerous thunderstorms across the region through at least Saturday morning. These thunderstorms will be very efficient rain producers and they will be slow moving. This combination will lead to heavy rain and flash flooding. Thunderstorms are anticipated to be rather widespread in coverage Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Northern Dona Ana County, Otero Mesa, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County Lakes, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southern Tularosa Basin, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel, Upper Gila River Valley and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest Texas, Eastern/Central El Paso County, Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Western El Paso County. * Through Saturday morning. * Abundant moisture will help fuel scattered to numerous thunderstorms Friday through at least Saturday morning. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rain in a brief amount of time. Wide spread storm totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated heavier amounts will be possible. * Flooding of low water crossings will be likely. Flooding of residences and other property near flood prone areas will be possible. Remember, turn around don`t drown.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Friday was 17.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.
Nemaha County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nemaha, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nemaha; Richardson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nemaha and Richardson Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Craig to 4 miles northwest of Humboldt to near Summerfield. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stella, Verdon and Shubert. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Gilchrist County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Boat ramps begin to flood along the Santa Fe River from the confluence with the Suwannee River upstream to River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The campgrounds at Sandy Point in Suwannee County begin to flood. Water floods the parking area on the east side of Sandy Point. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank and boat ramp at Ellie Ray`s Resort at the end of NW 110th Street in Gilchrist County.
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley, Southwest Highlands and Western Magic Valley. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight MDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Trego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Trego and southwestern Ellis Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Riga. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ellis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Fairfield County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Licking STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN FAIRFIELD AND LICKING COUNTIES THROUGH 915 AM EDT At 833 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported over Summit Station, moving east at 35 mph. Other strong storms are over western Licking County, moving east. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Locations impacted include Newark, Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, Heath, Granville, Pataskala, Canal Winchester, Johnstown, Baltimore, Buckeye Lake, Hebron, Utica, Millersport, Hanover, Harbor Hills, Granville South, Marne, Fairfield Beach, Beechwood Trails and Summit Station. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 113 and 142, and near mile marker 144. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 22:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for A Dam Floodgate Release in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 145 AM MST. * At 1015 PM MST, an upstream floodgate release is expected to cause flooding in the warned area. Flooding is occurring along the Salt River.

