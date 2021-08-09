Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County .Abundant moisture will combine with a weak upper level storm system to develop numerous thunderstorms across the region through at least Saturday morning. These thunderstorms will be very efficient rain producers and they will be slow moving. This combination will lead to heavy rain and flash flooding. Thunderstorms are anticipated to be rather widespread in coverage Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Northern Dona Ana County, Otero Mesa, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County Lakes, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southern Tularosa Basin, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel, Upper Gila River Valley and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest Texas, Eastern/Central El Paso County, Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Western El Paso County. * Through Saturday morning. * Abundant moisture will help fuel scattered to numerous thunderstorms Friday through at least Saturday morning. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rain in a brief amount of time. Wide spread storm totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated heavier amounts will be possible. * Flooding of low water crossings will be likely. Flooding of residences and other property near flood prone areas will be possible. Remember, turn around don`t drown.