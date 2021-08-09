Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Hampshire and south central and southwest Maine. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.