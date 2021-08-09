Recent Meriden grad recognized for volunteer efforts
MERIDEN — Karen Gomez might seem like an ordinary teen getting ready for her first year of college in the fall. But the 17-year-old city resident has been doing more than preparing for college — she has done more than 450 hours of community service during high school, an achievement she was recognized for as one of eight students that received education awards from Midstate Chamber of Commerce late last month.www.myrecordjournal.com
