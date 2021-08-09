Recent Meriden grad recognized for volunteer efforts

WALLINGFORD — Alyssa Pallatto doesn’t have an older sister, but Caleigh Low has come as close to being one as anyone could. The 18-year-old Pallatto grew up with the 22-year-old. Both women’s mothers are close friends, and the families spent a lot of time together. That four-year difference — eons if you’re young enough — never seemed to matter to Low. She was a caring, mindful friend to Pallatto during the dance classes the two took together as youngsters, and Pallatto grew to admire her, even then.