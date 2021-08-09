Rangers, Igor Shesterkin agree to four-year extension
The New York Rangers announced on Monday that they agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with goaltender Igor Shesterkin. While the team did not disclose financial parameters, TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported that the Russian goaltender’s deal is worth $22.67 million, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5.65 million. If that is the correct figure, it will be the most money ever handed out to an NHL goaltender on his second contract.www.amny.com
