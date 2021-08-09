Cancel
Portland, ME

Behold The Absolute Worst Parking Job of the Summer in Portland, Maine

By The Captain
Q97.9
Q97.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you tried to drive down Commercial Street in Portland this summer? On a busy day, it might take you 10 minutes to go from Becky's Diner to the Ferry Terminal. And parking? Forget about it. It feels like you need the greatest parking karma in the world or a personal note from your local congressperson to get a space. That being said, we've seen some pretty bad parking jobs in the Old Port this summer. We know it's still only August, but this parking job might take the Gold Medal for the Summer of 2021.

