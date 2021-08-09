Lone Star College System receives $2M grant for COVID-19 mitigation
The Lone Star College System was awarded around $2.1 million from the U.S. Department of Education under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act on Aug. 9. According to a news release from LSCS, the grant is part of the Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity program to address the greatest unmet needs related to the pandemic, which enable institutions to resume or enhance in-person and online operations and implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0