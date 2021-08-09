Lone Star College System receives $2M grant for COVID-19 mitigation

Clifford Armstead III’s hardest goodbye before college dresses up in his clothes and shoes and follows him around all day. It’s his baby brother. Since the pandemic’s onset, Clifford (“CJ”) and his brother, nicknamed “SJ,” have grown used to staying up well past SJ’s bedtime — they’ll fall asleep on the couch together watching animated movies: the Cars series, Frozen, Big Hero 6. Now more than ever, the five-year-old “teddy bear” is Clifford’s mini-me.