Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Athenaeum’s Flicks On The Bricks Returns With Screwball Comedy

By Beth Accomando
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athenaeum’s Flicks on the Bricks returns this month for its 15th year with the best Screwball Sparring Matches. Once again La Jolla's Athenaeum has asked me to curate and host its Flicks of the Bricks outdoor film series. It is always tough to decide what to screen because there are so many movies that I love but after more than a year of cinemas being closed, and dealing with COVID and divisive politics, I just felt we needed to treat ourselves to something delightful and entertaining and distracting. And screwball comedy delivers just that.

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hawks
Person
Cary Grant
Person
Clark Gable
Person
Rosalind Russell
Person
Claudette Colbert
Person
Frank Capra
Person
Carole Lombard
Person
John Barrymore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screwball Comedy#Sex Comedy#Baseball#Comedies#Bricks#La Jolla#Covid#American#Hawks#Imdb#Twentieth Century#Kpbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Joyce MacKenzie, 'Tarzan' Actress, Dead at 95

Joyce MacKenzie, who starred as Jane in one of the 1950s Tarzan movies starring Lex Barker, died last month. She was 95. MacKenzie starred in over a dozen movies during the 1940s and 1950s, including the underrated Humphrey Bogart newspaper classic Deadline - U.S.A. and the crime drama The Racket with Robert Mitchum.
Burbank, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Withers, Kid Star of the 1930s, Dies at 95

Jane Withers, the talented child star who tormented Shirley Temple in Bright Eyes and years later became a trusted confidant of James Dean in his final days on the set of Giant, has died. She was 95. Withers died Saturday in Burbank, her daughter Kendall Errair announced. “My mother was such a special lady,” she said in a statement. “She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was.” Baby Boomers perhaps will know Withers best for playing the bubbly Josephine the Plumber in...
Thousand Oaks, CAPosted by
Deadline

Pat Hitchcock Dies: Daughter Of Alfred Hitchcock And Actress In ‘Strangers On A Train,’ ‘Psycho,’ Was 93

Actress Patricia Hitchcock, the only daughter of Alfred Hitchcock and Alma Reville, died on Tuesday at her home in Thousand Oaks, according to multiple reports. She was 93. Born Patricia Alma O’Connell in 1928, Pat Hitchcock appeared in many of her father’s films and his eponymous ’50s TV show. In 1939, the family moved to Los Angeles. After her father’s Hollywood career took off, Hitchcock wanted to become an actress. He helped her find a role in the Broadway production of Solitaire in 1942. Two years later, she played the title role in the play Violet on Broadway. Starting about 1950, she had small...
CelebritiesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Temple's screen rival, actress Withers, dies

Jane Withers, the former child actor who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died, her daughter said. She was 95. Withers, also known as “Josephine the Plumber” from TV commercials in the...
Edwardsville, ILwearemoviegeeks.com

Alfred Hitchcock’s DIAL M FOR MURDER Screening at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville August 17th

Alfred Hitchcock’s DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954) starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland is one of the most suspenseful films of the 1950’s . Those thrills will be on the big screen when it plays at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, IL (252 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025) at 7:00pm Tuesday August 17th. $3 Tickets available starting at 3pm day of movie at Wildey Theatre ticket office. Cash or check only. (cash, credit cards accepted for concessions) Lobby opens at 6pm.
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Snake Alley Festival of Film returns to the Capitol Theater for a weekend of 124 indie flicks

Like most audience-based events in America, the Snake Alley Festival of Film did not happen in 2020. Founded in 2011 by actor/director Lonnie Schuyler, the Snake Alley Festival of Film is dedicated to showcasing the best short films and screenplays from around the world. SNAFF is divided into "film blocks" with prices ranging from $7 for one block to $75 for an all-access pass.
TV & Videosyoursun.com

'Women of Comedy' return to Lemon Bay Playhouse

ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Playhouse hosts “Women of Comedy III: Third Time’s A Charmer” on Aug. 7. The third incarnation of the comedy show has tickets on sale now. Kathy McSteen notes women are still being told they aren’t funny — even as recently as this month in an area club.
MoviesBoston Herald

Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

Jamila Wignot’s acclaimed documentary ‘Ailey,’ now playing, reveals the real, fully-dimensional, complicated Alvin Ailey, born in 1931 Texas during the Great Depression. Ailey changed modern dance and founded one of America’s great dance companies with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. That’s just the tip of a saga that spanned less than 60 years yet left a remarkable imprint on the culture. Here are edited excerpts from a recent Boston Herald interview.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Barry’: HBO Teases Bill Hader Comedy Season 3 Return to Production (PHOTO)

Barry‘s back…back to filming that is. HBO teased the dark comedy’s return to production with a behind-the-scenes photo featuring stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler. The Emmy-winning series has been delayed like many others due to COVID, but the sweet tease is offering fans some hope that the beloved titular hitman will grace screens sometime soon. For those who may have forgotten (since the show hasn’t been on air since 2019), Barry tells the story of a professional killer who gets a taste for L.A.’s theater scene.
Theater & DanceKPBS

The Globe Returns To Live Performances With ‘Hair’

The Old Globe Theatre returns to in-person performances with a newly mounted production of the 1967 rock musical "Hair." The play will be performed at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre and opens Tuesday night with preview performances. Director James Vásquez had selected "Hair" for production before the pandemic but had...
MoviesHello Magazine

John Travolta's latest movie will see him reunite with this Pulp Fiction co-star

John Travolta's next onscreen role will see him reunite with former co-star and close friend Bruce Willis for the first time in almost 30 years. The two actors, who starred in the cult classic Pulp Fiction together back in 1994, will appear opposite each other in a new action-packed thriller titled Paradise City, which is currently filming on location in Hawaii.
MoviesKPBS

Cinema Junkie Episode 213: Hooray For Bollywood, Part 1

This month, in honor of Indian Independence (Aug. 15), I look to Bollywood cinema. I adore Bollywood films and the unabashed way they embrace certain tropes and formulas. They deliver exactly what you expect but in the most seductively over-the-top and wildly fun manner. Bollywood films are quite simply intoxicating....
Buffalo, NYwestsenecabee.com

Comedy

Fri. 30-sun. 1 Annie Lederman — Known as regular panelist on Comedy Central’s "Lights Out with David Spade.” She is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, and writer/actress. She will perform at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, and 7 p.m. Sunday Aug. 1, at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St., Buffalo; $. 853-1211, www.heliumcomedy.com Announcements Ron […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy