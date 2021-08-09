Athenaeum’s Flicks On The Bricks Returns With Screwball Comedy

The Athenaeum’s Flicks on the Bricks returns this month for its 15th year with the best Screwball Sparring Matches. Once again La Jolla's Athenaeum has asked me to curate and host its Flicks of the Bricks outdoor film series. It is always tough to decide what to screen because there are so many movies that I love but after more than a year of cinemas being closed, and dealing with COVID and divisive politics, I just felt we needed to treat ourselves to something delightful and entertaining and distracting. And screwball comedy delivers just that.