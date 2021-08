McDonald's is by far the most popular fast food restaurant in America, having served "billions and billions" as its signs declare. As of 2021, McDonald's is still easier to find than its competitors, with more than 13,000 locations in the United States alone. McDonald's became so popular by selling a consistent product, but this isn't to say that McDonald's doesn't innovate. Over the decades, it's greatly expanded its original menu of hamburger, cheeseburger, fries, and shakes to include the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, breakfast sandwiches, sweet coffee, and ice cream treats, and the pork-based McRib, for example. Forever eager to create, discover, and capitalize on the next big thing in fast food, McDonald's aggressively tries out new items all the time.