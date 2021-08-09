Cancel
This Week in Movie News: Tom Hanks Joins Wes Anderson’s Next Movie, Nicholas Hoult to Star in ‘Dracula’ Spin-Off ‘Renfield’ and More

By Christopher Campbell
Fandango
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Wes Anderson to direct Tom Hanks: The next Wes Anderson feature, which is still untitled and only known as his “Spain movie,” has mostly been rounding up the usual Anderson players, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody. According to The Hollywood Reporter, someone new to the troupe is coming on board: Tom Hanks. The Oscar-winning actor has never worked with Anderson, nor has he ever acted alongside the other three. Reportedly, his part could be small in the movie, but it’s enough to be a noteworthy change of scene for both the performer and the filmmaker. Anderson’s delayed latest work, The French Dispatch, hits theaters this fall with Murray, Swinton and Brody co-starring.

