Two people are dead after contracting a bacterial disease that's rare in the U.S. and more typically found in Asia and Australia. The disease, known as melioidosis, has been identified in a total of four people, including children and adults, in Georgia, Kansas, Texas and Minnesota. The first victim was identified in March in Kansas and died of the disease, while the most recent case was found in Georgia and identified post-mortem in late July in a person who had died in a hospital. Two patients, including one who died, had risk factors such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cirrhosis, while the two other patients had no risk factors.