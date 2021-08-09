Evergreen takes over Aspire of WNY's primary care clinic
Four months after acquiring People Inc.'s primary care services, Evergreen Health is taking over Aspire of WNY's primary care clinic in Cheektowaga early next year. Under the agreement announced Monday by both agencies, Aspire will cease operating its health care facility and program at 7 Community Drive, citing "unsustainable reimbursement rates." Evergreen will lease the 6,290-square-foot clinic and begin providing primary and podiatry care in the first quarter of 2022.buffalonews.com
