Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheektowaga, NY

Evergreen takes over Aspire of WNY's primary care clinic

By Jonathan D. Epstein
Buffalo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour months after acquiring People Inc.'s primary care services, Evergreen Health is taking over Aspire of WNY's primary care clinic in Cheektowaga early next year. Under the agreement announced Monday by both agencies, Aspire will cease operating its health care facility and program at 7 Community Drive, citing "unsustainable reimbursement rates." Evergreen will lease the 6,290-square-foot clinic and begin providing primary and podiatry care in the first quarter of 2022.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
Health
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Care#Health Care#People Inc#Evergreen Health#Aspire#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy