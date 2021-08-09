Patriots Set to Welcome Fans Back to Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are excited to welcome a full venue of fans back to Gillette Stadium for the first time since the 2019 postseason, when the Patriots play the Washington Football Team at home on Thursday night. Since Patriots fans last attended a home game, Gillette Stadium has implemented many site modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic and upgraded several fan areas to improve the guest experience.www.patriots.com
Comments / 0