Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danbury, CT

Hat City Physical Therapy will serve as the official medical staff of the Danbury Hat Tricks for the 2021-22 season

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Hat City Physical Therapy will provide athletic trainers and support for Hat Tricks players who throughout the course of the season. The staff at Hat City Physical Therapy is led by Dr. Lee Day. Day has provided care for multiple professional sports teams including the New York Giants, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and served as a consultant for the New York Mets. He is the Medical Doctor and Team Doctor for the Hat Tricks.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
New York State
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hat#Danbury Hat Tricks#Physical Therapist#Medical Doctor#Hat City Physical Therapy#The New York Giants#Bridgeport Sound Tigers#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy