Hat City Physical Therapy will serve as the official medical staff of the Danbury Hat Tricks for the 2021-22 season
Hat City Physical Therapy will provide athletic trainers and support for Hat Tricks players who throughout the course of the season. The staff at Hat City Physical Therapy is led by Dr. Lee Day. Day has provided care for multiple professional sports teams including the New York Giants, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and served as a consultant for the New York Mets. He is the Medical Doctor and Team Doctor for the Hat Tricks.news.hamlethub.com
