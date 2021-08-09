Woman Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Person Walking Down Street In Fairfield County

A Norwalk woman was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at another woman walking down the street in Westport. Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at another woman walking down a street in Fairfield County.

Victoria Grant, age 61, of Norwalk, was arrested at 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6, when Westport Police Officers responded to Bridge Street on a report of a disturbance, said Lieutenant David Wolf of the Westport Police Department.

When police arrived, the victim told officers that she was walking along the street when Grant began throwing large rocks at her, Wolf said.

The woman was not hit by any of the rocks and the attack was unprovoked, police said.

A description of the suspect was provided by the complainant and the suspect, who was identified as Grant, was located a short time later on Compo Road South.

Based upon an investigation, Grant was placed under arrest and charged with breach of peace and reckless endangerment.

Police did not say why Grant was throwing rocks.

She was released on a promise to appear ticket.

