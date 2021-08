You are being watched. The message might make you feel anxious or violated, or it might produce a sense of security and protection. Either way, it’s a fact of life now in Rochester, where, as Post Bulletin reporter Emily Cutts reported this week, some 300 to 400 cameras are at the disposal of the Rochester Police Department to monitor public behavior. Most of those cameras are in the downtown area. The city is in the process of adding 17 more.