Ol’ Red is on the TikTok. Randy Travis, Reba… everybody is on TikTok these days. Reba recently treated her fans to a TikTok livestream, a 30-minute video featuring a few songs, a quick tour around the house, Rex grillin’ up a beer can chicken… she almost reminds me of my mom the way she talks about her birdfeeders. But near the end of the video, she revealed that both her and her boyfriend got vaccinated and still got COVID, and […] The post Reba Reveals She And Boyfriend Rex Linn Had COVID: “It’s Not Fun” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.