Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Report: Luis Rojas' job safe despite Mets' free fall

Birmingham Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe despite the team's second-half plunge, the New York Post reported Monday. The Mets (56-55), who ended the first half in first place in the National League East, have lost four in a row and seven of eight to drop into third place in the division. The idle Mets are now 2 1/2 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies, who just swept New York over the weekend.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets manager Luis Rojas: Tylor Megill has 'ice running through his veins'

NEW YORK — Think about the Mets' rotation injuries, from Jacob deGrom's five different ailments to David Peterson's oblique strain to Joey Lucchesi's torn ulnar collateral ligament and more. Now think about where the Mets would be if Tylor Megill hadn't seized the opportunity the way he has this season.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets’ Luis Rojas not thinking about his job security

PHILADELPHIA — If Luis Rojas is starting to feel his seat getting warm, he isn’t about to admit it. After the Mets lost 5-3 to the Phillies on Saturday for their 14th defeat in 23 games since the All-Star break, to fall 1 ½ games behind Philadelphia in the NL East race, the manager was asked if he was concerned about his job security.
MLBaudacy.com

Luis Rojas describes what he saw with Javier Baez altercation

Javier Baez was celebrating a home run in his first game with the Mets this past weekend, but just days later, he had to be restrained by teammates after flying out in another New York loss. Baez lifted a lazy fly ball to right field to end the top of...
MLBYardbarker

Mets Manager Luis Rojas Calls Much-Needed Team Meeting

With the Mets gasping for air on Wednesday, having lost five of their last six games, manager Luis Rojas held a much-needed team meeting earlier this afternoon, ahead of their matchup with the Marlins. According to Rojas, the Mets took the time to re-connect with each other and get back...
MLBNew York Post

Luis Rojas’ team meeting has its desired effect on Mets

Luis Rojas held a meeting for his Mets Wednesday afternoon to remind them that everything is fine. The meeting was sparked by the reality that everything is not fine. By the end of their work shift, however, the Mets moved closer to fine, grinding out a 5-3 victory over the Marlins at the ridiculously spelled loanDepot park to end a three-game losing streak and keep the Phillies, victorious again over the Nationals, 1 ½ games behind them in the National League East.
MLBMLB

Rojas holds meeting with slumping Mets

MIAMI – The Mets have seen their lead in the National League East dwindle to 1 1/2 games, and manager Luis Rojas is doing everything he knows to stop the skid and put the team back on the right path. Prior to Wednesday’s game with the Marlins, Rojas had an...
MLBFanSided

Could the New York Mets fire Luis Rojas?

There is a chance this could be Luis Rojas’ last season leading the New York Mets. Despite being the best team in the NL East throughout the season, it could be the end of the line for manager Luis Rojas if his team comes up short. Entering Friday night’s road...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB rumors: Summer swoon won’t cost Mets’ Luis Rojas his job, report says

Luis Rojas is safe ... for now. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports the New York Mets have no plans to fire their manager, despite a summer slide which has seen them lose seven of their last eight games.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: Rojas Chides Fans, Cohen’s Pep Talk, Not The Right Message

Mets manager Luis Rojas touched the third-rail with Mets fans, loyal and true always. Then Cohen shows up for a misguided pep talk – Oh, my…. No big revelation, the Mets suck at the moment. There’s no need to expand on that. Nor should it be any surprise that Mets...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy