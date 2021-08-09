Report: Luis Rojas' job safe despite Mets' free fall

Luis Rojas held a meeting for his Mets Wednesday afternoon to remind them that everything is fine. The meeting was sparked by the reality that everything is not fine. By the end of their work shift, however, the Mets moved closer to fine, grinding out a 5-3 victory over the Marlins at the ridiculously spelled loanDepot park to end a three-game losing streak and keep the Phillies, victorious again over the Nationals, 1 ½ games behind them in the National League East.