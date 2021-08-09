Report: Luis Rojas' job safe despite Mets' free fall
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe despite the team's second-half plunge, the New York Post reported Monday. The Mets (56-55), who ended the first half in first place in the National League East, have lost four in a row and seven of eight to drop into third place in the division. The idle Mets are now 2 1/2 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies, who just swept New York over the weekend.www.birminghamstar.com
