Vampyre Brother-Sister Duo Embarks on Journey to Uncover a Royal Family Mystery in New Supernatural Fantasy Book

THE MUCH-LOVED LAYTON SERIES IS BACK WITH A 10TH ANNIVERSARY INSTALLMENT! Developed by LEVEL-5, LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY™: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy is the latest game in the best-selling Layton Series and first official sequel debuting on mobile. Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero’s search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You’ll be whisked around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Help Kat and company discover clues, unravel mysteries, deduce the truth, and solve original puzzles! Redecorate the agency and redress Kat in various outfits to suit the case at hand (or your mood). With twelve intriguing cases, seven multi-millionaires, and one whopper of a conspiracy, will Kat ever be able to find the missing professor? Full of ingenious challenges, charming characters and clever plot twists, the latest Layton instalment will prove to you beyond a shadow of doubt that the truth IS stranger than fiction! Game Features · Modern, female protagonist · The largest collection of puzzles in any Layton Series title · New cast of characters (and some favourites from the past) · High-quality, visually rich gaming experience · Customizable costumes and room décor · Additional minigames · Offline play after initial download *This game can be played in English, French and Spanish. Other languages cannot be selected in your region.