Author Helps Kids to Navigate Obstacles in Life in Uplifting Debut Children's Book

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. As the COVID-19 pandemic began to pick up steam in the U.S. in early 2020, many people had to reckon with the realities of more time spent inside their homes. For debut author Lynn D. Wheeler, this provided an opportunity for her to put pen to paper and finish the children’s book she had been working on for many years. Tapping into the magic of classic fairytales, “The Tale of Meadow Grove” follows 5-year-old twin sisters Chloe and Emma as they embark on fantastical adventures with animal friends. But a darker force simmers underneath the book’s cheerful narrative.