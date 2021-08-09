Cancel
Peyton Manning Fast Facts

By CNN Editorial Research
 3 days ago

Here's a look at the life of former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. Marriage: Ashley (Thompson) Manning (March 2001-present) Fourteen NFL Pro Bowl appearances (1999-2000, 2002-2010, 2012-2014). Five-time NFL MVP (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013). Held numerous NFL records at the time of his retirement in 2016.

